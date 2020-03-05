Jury’s 4-year sentence imposed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A judge Tuesday imposed a jury-recommended four-year sentence against a North Carolina man convicted of the 2018 abduction and strangulation of a Pulaski County woman.

Before being sentenced, Michael Stephen Clodfelter, 44, of Randleman, N.C., asked the judge for mercy and continued to insist he is innocent of the crimes. He said he’s awaiting delivery of information that can prove he is innocent.

In January, a jury acquitted Clodfelter of rape, but convicted him of strangulation and abduction in a May 2018 attack on a woman who allowed him to stay at her home rent-free while he performed work on the residence. According to the victim’s testimony, one of her friends suggested Clodfelter for the work.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 5, 2020.

Comments

comments