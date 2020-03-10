Junior Appalachian Musicians dance a jig

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Middle Schoolers who participate in the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM) program kicked up their heels Wednesday as instructor Melanie Robinson came to teach the youngsters some traditional dances of Appalachia.

Every week, the students enrolled in the GRAPeJAM program are given one hour of instruction in fiddle, banjo and guitar by skilled instructors, but the second hour of the program is dedicated to what’s known as Cultural Enrichment. As part of the Cultural Enrichment aspect of the class, GRAPeJAMmers have heard about the history of their instruments, tales of Appalachian folklore and listened to expert musicians perform and tell their stories.

This week the GRAPeJAM program introduced dance instructor Melanie Robinson to the class and she, in turn, introduced them to some fancy footwork.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2020.

Comments

comments