Java Brothers and Dixie Blue Grass Boys coming to NRCC

BY WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Saturday, March 14, The Java Brothers and Dixie Blue Grass Boys will be performing at New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club jamboree beginning at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at the Dublin campus.

Members of the Java Brothers bluegrass band first met at a Monday Night Radford Fiddle and Banjo jam. Their musical influences include Bill Monroe, Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Old and In the Way, The Seldom Scene, Sam Bush, Tony Rice, JD Crowe and Doyle Lawson. The Java Brothers mix standard bluegrass and newgrass with fiery original tunes in their live shows. The band includes Joe Abercrombie on banjo, Bill Adams on dobro, Ralph Berrier on fiddle, Chris Burgoyne on mandolin, Doug Capobianco on string bass, and Wayne Frye on guitar.

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2020.

