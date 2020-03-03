James Douglas King

James Douglas King, age 71, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home.

Born March 6, 1948, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late James Marvin King and Mary Loretta Brown Wood. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Frank Wood.

He was retired from Long-Airdox Inc. with over 20 years of service.

Surviving are his son, James Lee King and wife, Jenny, of Pulaski, Va.; daughters, Jeanette Marie Cameron of New Castle, Del., and Julie Ann King of Del.; grandchildren, Michael Lee Cameron, Ava Marie Hall and Stoick Douglas Hall; brother, Daryll Overby of Lincoln, Del., and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services are Friday, March 6, 2 p.m., in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows in Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends Friday from 1 p.m. until service time. To sign the online guestbook, visit bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

