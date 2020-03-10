Inmate death investigation closed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

An investigation into the death of a New River Valley Regional Jail inmate in September has been closed and no charges will be placed, according to Virginia State Police.

In a press release issued Tuesday evening, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office indicates the closing of the case is based on medical examiner findings and advisements by Radford and Pulaski County commonwealth’s attorneys Christ Rehak and Mike Fleenor.

Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez 18, of Culpeper, was found unresponsive in his cell when jail officials were conducting routine security and well-being checks at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 12. Security and medical staff immediately provided first aid and requested emergency medical services to respond, but efforts by jail medical staff and EMS to revive Lobo-Perez were unsuccessful.

Lobo-Perez was committed to the jail by Radford University Police Department at 11:57 p.m. Sept. 11 on a charge of public swearing and intoxication. State police say he declined breakfast about 30 minutes prior to his death.

