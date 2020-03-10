Imprisoned mother faces new charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A woman imprisoned for her son’s 2018 methadone overdose death now faces more than two-dozen new charges.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Amber Renee Lucas, 30, from Pulaski, was charged Feb. 28 with 27 counts of violating a protective order. Details of the case were not released, but Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said the new charges stem from telephone calls Lucas allegedly made to someone the court prohibited her from contacting.

Jail records show the alleged calls were made between Dec. 24, 2018, and May 12, 2019. Lucas has been incarcerated since November 2018 when she was convicted of child abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of her 3-year-old son.

The child died in the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2018, after ingesting what a prosecutor described as enough methadone to kill three healthy adults.

Methadone is a drug used to wean addicted patients off other drugs, such as opiates. During a 2018 bond hearing it was revealed Lucas had been undergoing methadone treatment for five or six months when a Galax clinic allowed her to start taking a week’s supply home at a time.

Police found the child’s father doing CPR when they arrived on the scene of a 3:30 a.m. call of an unresponsive child at Meadowview Apartments.

