Holt visits Rotary

Courtesy Photo

NRV Airport Director Keith Holt was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Pulaski’s March 2 meeting. Keith shared with the group about what the NRV Airport has to offer, not just to Pulaski County but to all of the NRV. President Nichole Hair is shown presenting a book to Holt that will be placed in HeadStart in his honor.

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2020.

Comments

comments