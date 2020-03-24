Hemphill releases statement from RU

Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill has released the following statement concerning the first case of coronavirus in the New River Valley.

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff:

Radford University has been notified that a student tested positive for COVID-19. The confirmed result came back today (March 24, 2020). Since returning to the local area following Spring Break travel, the student has been self-isolating at an off-campus, non-University operated location. The student has not visited campus since being exposed to and diagnosed with COVID-19. As such, the risk to the campus and the community is very low due to the student being in self-isolation except for seeking medical treatment. This determination and information was provided by the Virginia Department of Health through the New River Health District.

This is a critical time in which we must place the health of ourselves and others first and foremost. I strongly encourage all members of the campus community to comply with social distancing requirements, while also practicing good hygiene through regular handwashing and sanitizing surfaces. Also, anyone who is experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and seek medical treatment as appropriate.

This is not a time to panic, but a time in which we must follow practical advice and exercise sound judgment. We will make it through this together as one Radford family, a united community, and a caring Commonwealth!

Sincerely,

Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D.

President

Written by: Editor on March 24, 2020.

Comments

comments