Griffith hosting annual Academy Day

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Upcoming high school graduates interested in pursuing a military career or taking part in a university ROTC program have the chance to learn more about both options in March.

Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) is hosting his annual Service Academy Day for district students Saturday, March 28, at Wytheville Meeting Center, 333 Community Blvd.

“Serving our country in the Armed Forces is an honorable calling. My office sponsors Academy Day each year so young men and women can learn more about this path as they consider their college options,” the congressman said.

During the event, students will be able to meet with representatives of the Air Force, West Point Military, Naval, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine academies, in addition to representatives of Virginia Tech Corp of Cadets, Virginia Military Institute and other university ROTC programs.

Griffith provides opening remarks at 10 a.m. Open discussion follows at 11. Ninth District staff will be on hand to inform students on the process to receive a congressional nomination.

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2020.

