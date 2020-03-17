Governor, Health Commissioner issue Public Health Emergency Order to enforce 10-patron limit

Order gives law enforcement the ability to enforce 10-patron limit in restaurants, fitness centers and theaters

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA today issued a public health emergency order prohibiting more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers, and theaters. The order gives local and state law enforcement the ability to enforce this ban, which was announced by the Governor earlier Tuesday, if needed.

“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” said Governor Northam. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe.

Written by: Editor on March 17, 2020.

