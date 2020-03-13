Gary ‘Buddy’ Dalton Nicewander

Feb. 6, 1944-Feb. 29, 2020

RADFORD, Va. — Gary “Buddy” Dalton Nicewander, 73, of Radford, Va., passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Parrott, Va.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Mannheim, Germany from 1966 to 1968. Gary retired from Inland Motor (Kollmorgen) after 38 years of service. He was an avid NASCAR fan and a loyal Virginia Tech football fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blake and Madelyn Nicewander; brother, Blake “Took” Nicewander, and his father-in-law, Raymond Nester.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Debra Nester Nicewander; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Jeff Hager of Belspring, Va.; grandchildren, Bailey “B” and Mason Hager; sister, Fay Nicewander of Fairlawn, Va.; nieces and nephew, Rita and Mark Hogan of Mason, W.Va., Mary and George Grimes of Letart, W.Va., and Robert “Bob” and Kim Nicewander of Hollidaysburg, Pa.; mother-in-law, Elsie Nester of Radford, Va.; sister-in-law, Shelby Handy also of Radford, Va., and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. with Pastor Danny Newman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Pulaski County Public Safety EMS Division/REMSI, 6580 Valley Center Dr., Fairlawn, VA 24141.

The Nicewander family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2020.

Comments

comments