Fire damages Dublin apartment

Fire caused “extensive damage” to a ground floor apartment on West Main Street in Dublin Tuesday morning.

Dublin Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from 279 W. Main at 7 a.m., said Robbie Cecil, town fire marshal and deputy chief of the fire department.

He said everyone who lived in the building got out with no injuries. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Dublin firefighters were assisted by Newbern Fire Department, county fire medics and REMSI. Dublin Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police provided traffic control.

