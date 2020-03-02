Fact-checking the coronavirus reports

By DAVID GRAVELY

All you have to do is turn on the news for a few minutes to find yourself bombarded with doom and gloom as reports concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to come in.

This week several news agencies were quick to report that “suspected” cases of the illness were being investigated in Southwest Virginia, causing concern among those who heard those stories.

While the coronavirus is a serious matter and should not be taken lightly, the facts present a much more manageable and controllable situation that the one some mainstream media groups are presenting.

The coronavirus disease is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China. From there, the virus has spread to other countries as tourists and visitors to China have come into contact with those infected.

As of Thursday, the CDC is reporting that the virus has been detected in 50 locations internationally, including the United States, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy and Hong Kong. Several cruise ships were impacted after passengers were diagnosed with the virus, forcing the quarantine of those ships until each passenger could be screened.

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2020.

