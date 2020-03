Expect loud noises Saturday

Radford Army Ammunition Plant will be conducting Ballistics Testing on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be approximately 150 rounds tested. Rounds will be fired as a single shot with a couple of minutes delay between rounds. Loud noise will be heard during this time.

Written by: Editor on March 27, 2020.

