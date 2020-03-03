Elmer ‘Eddie’ Edward Phillips

Oct. 31, 1951-March 2, 2020

Elmer “Eddie” Edward Phillips, 68, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

Eddie was retired from Volvo Trucks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer E. Phillips and Canous East Phillips.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Heather Phillips; daughter and son-in-law, Kyndra Phillips and Joe Kessinger; grandchildren, Avery Jane Phillips, Austin Clyburn, Skylar Kessinger and Joshua Kessinger; brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Melissa Phillips; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Carol Cressell, and Joy and Roy Bowden, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be private.

The Phillips family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 3, 2020.

