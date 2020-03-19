Dublin Town Offices closing

Dublin Town Offices will be closed temporarily after 5 p.m. March 18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 situation. The Town is making arrangements to help customers through email, regular mail and telephone. Customers can call the office at 540-674-4731. Building, zoning, inspections and new permits are still available online, calling and/or dropbox. Staffing is still in place but we are trying to limit exposure through social distancing. Due to the ever-changing situation please check our webpage www.dublintown.org for updates.

