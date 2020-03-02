Dublin man pleads guilty to arson

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Dublin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to setting fire to his apartment in October.

Dominique Lorenzo Ghoston, 29, had filed a request for an evaluation to determine his competency at the time of the Oct. 16 fire, but he withdrew the request Wednesday and entered into a guilty plea.

Ghoston received a five-year prison sentence, with all but one year suspended. He is prohibited from returning to the apartment, at 264 Main St., Dublin, and must pay restitution of $2,250 to the property owner and Dublin Fire Department, which put out the blaze.

According to Dublin Police Department Sgt. D.A. King, Ghoston was living on the ground floor of a building that housed two apartments when the fire occurred. He said Ghoston fled the scene before authorities arrived on the scene. The occupant of the upstairs unit noticed smoke and called 911.

