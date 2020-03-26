Door-to-door COVID-19 testing services not legitimate

CHRISTIANSBURG – An alert from the Montgomery County Public Health Task Force:

There are reports of individuals knocking on residents’ doors in our area, and offering to provide or sell COVID-19 testing kits and services.

THIS IS NOT LEGITIMATE.

There are no authorized medical workers providing door-to-door testing services in the New River Health District (Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, or the City of Radford).

If someone comes to your door offering such a service, call local law enforcement immediately.

For the most accurate and up-to-date online information on COVID-19, visit www.montva.com/coronavirus, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus, and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

The New River Health District also operates a public health call center at 540-267-8240, to answer your questions about COVID-19 and other communicable illnesses. Operating hours are Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, you may leave a message and receive a return call

“We urge everyone to continue to practice easy and effective personal public health precautions,” said Dr. Bissell. “These include hand and surface hygiene and social distancing. These are the most effective ways to minimize the spread of illness and keep yourself and those around you well.”

Recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health include:

-Stay home when you are sick;

-Avoid contact with sick people.

-Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

-If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

-Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.

-Avoid crowds of more than 10 people.

Montgomery County Public Health Task Force members include the New River Health District (Virginia Department of Health), area hospitals, the Towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg, Montgomery County, local law enforcement and first responder agencies, New River Valley Community Services and educational institutions.

