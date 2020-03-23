County outlines virus response

Public Service Announcement in Response to COVID-19 – March 23, 2020

Please be advised of the following measures Pulaski County has engaged in to help keep our citizens and personnel safe:

– Declared a Local State of Emergency for Pulaski County, VA effective – 03/21/20

-Discontinuing the public’s access into all County facilities (delivery of core and essential county services will continue until further advised) – effective 03/24/20 (The County will utilize email, regular mail, telephones, facsimile, teleconferencing and other appropriate communication platforms in the delivery of services to prevent face-to face interactions between the public and its employees).

– Implementing a county-wide ‘Nonessential Spending Freeze’ effective – 03/24/20

– Developed a dedicated webpage within the Pulaski County website to host information on COVID-19 Coronavirus and be a one-stop repository for facts, information and local updates regarding the situation www.pulaskicounty.org

– Temporarily closed all community conference rooms in the NRV Business Center until April 17, 2020 and have closed the facility to the public and are limiting access to only the Business Center’s tenants and their escorted guests effective – 03/18/20

– Temporarily closed all public access to the Pulaski County Communications Center effective – 03/17/20

– Suspended business travel to all county employees outside of the New River Valley until April 17, 2020 effective – 03/17/20

– Temporarily closed the public libraries until further notice effective – 03/17/20

– Temporarily closed the PSA office in Dublin to walk-ins and will ONLY be using the drive-thru window to serve PSA customers effective – 03/17/20

-Temporarily suspended all Parks & Recreation games, activities and programs effective – 03/14/20

-Temporarily closed all Pulaski County recreation facilities effective – 03/14/20

-Temporarily closed the Pulaski County Welcome Center effective – 03/14/20

– Focusing the County’s custodial services on routine disinfection of public spaces effective – 03/14/20

– Engaged Pulaski County’s Emergency Operations Center Management Team

– Engaged Essential Positions for Operations Procedures to identify all essential personnel that are critical to the provision of essential operations in preparation for an organization-wide closure.

– Spacing out chairs in the Board of Supervisors meeting room and throughout County Administration to continue to accommodate the public while promoting social distancing.

– Sent letter to Governor and state legislators for inclusion of funding for the Economic Development Administration in any requests for federal assistance to support disaster recovery for our business community.

– Developing County Employee Policies in response to the Coronavirus Response Act – Leave & Pay Entitlement

Pulaski County Administration will continue to work with our applicable partner agencies to closely monitor, evaluate and react as needed and will communicate to the public accordingly.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2020.

Comments

comments