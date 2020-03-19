County leadership continues to plan, respond

By DAVID GRAVELY

Those elected to lead and represent Pulaski County, along with their counterparts from across the nation, have found themselves in an unusual position since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Many of those officials are now working with either smaller staff, closed offices or with staff working from home in some cases. The goal of everyone involved is to continue serving the public, protect themselves and those under their charge and help us all make it through this difficult time.

Pulaski County released a public service announcement late Wednesday covering information the public will need to know in the coming days.

That statement outlined some of the many measures the county is or will be implementing in response to the COVID-19 virus. They include:

-Encouraging the public to utilize email, regular mail, telephones, fax, teleconferencing, Skype and other appropriate communication platforms to limit face-to-face interactions with county staff as they continue to be of service to the public.

-Developed a dedicated webpage within the Pulaski County website to host information on COVID-19 Coronavirus and be a one-stop repository for facts, information and local updates regarding the situation. That page is now located at www.pulaskicounty.org/covid-19.html

-Temporarily closed all community conference rooms in the NRV Business Center until April 17 and have closed the facility to the public and are limiting access to only the Business Center’s tenants and their escorted guests effective March 18, 2020.

– Temporarily closed the public libraries until further notice effective March 17, 2020.

– Temporarily closed the PSA office in Dublin to walk-ins and will ONLY be using the drive-thru window to serve PSA customers effective March 17, 2020.

– Temporarily suspended all Parks & Recreation games, activities and programs effective March 14, 2020.

– Temporarily closed all Pulaski County recreation facilities effective March 14, 2020.

– Temporarily closed the Pulaski County Welcome Center effective March 14, 2020.

– Focusing the County’s custodial services on routine disinfection of public spaces effective March 14, 2020.

– Engaged Pulaski County’s Emergency Operations Center Management Team

– Spacing out chairs in the Board of Supervisors meeting room and throughout County Administration to continue to accommodate the public while promoting social distancing.

The Pulaski County Administration will continue to work with our applicable partner agencies to closely monitor, evaluate and react as needed and will communicate to the public accordingly.

