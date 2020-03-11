Contact with teen earns man 3 years

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man who served two decades in prison for raping a 10-year-old Pulaski County girl in 1987 will serve another three years for having contact with a 16-year-old.

David Lee Roope, 76, of Christiansburg, was recently found guilty of four counts of violating conditions of probation — his second violation since being released on the rape convictions. He was ordered to serve 18 months locally on the first 2009 violation, and now, another three years.

In addition to the local circuit court, violations also send Roope back before the prison parole board. As such, he was released from prison on the 2009 violations Oct. 18, 2018. According to probation officer Travis Castle, the contact Roope had with the 16-year-old wasn’t his first contact with a minor since that release date.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2020.

Comments

comments