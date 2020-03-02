Claude Finley Yelton

Claude Finley Yelton, 92, of Pulaski, Va., was embraced by our Lord and taken to his eternal home Feb. 28, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Oreta Webb Yelton; parents, Jesse and Inez Yelton; brother, Norlen Clinton Yelton, and sisters, Shirley Marie Morton and Mary Belle Yelton.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Claudia Yelton (Frank) of Richmond, Va., Kimberley Price (Ted) of Manakin Sabot, Lance Yelton (Amy) of Pulaski, Va.; four grandsons, Logan McPherson (Stacy), Evan McPherson, Brady Price, Caleb Yelton; one granddaughter, Mattie Caroline Yelton; five great grandsons, Cooper, Holden, Chandler, Bentley, and Landen McPherson; one step grandson, Brian Pangelinan (Christy); one step-great-grandson, Conner Pangelinan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Yelton attended Jackson Memorial High School in Austinville, Va., and Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech), where he majored in electrical engineering. He served in the Merchant Marines, as well as the Navy, where he performed his military duty as a radioman during WWII.

His passion was baseball and he excelled in the sport in both high school and college. While serving in the Navy he was selected as a member of the Service All-Star Team, playing against Pee Wee Reese, Eddie Stanky, Chuck Connors and Jackie Robinson. He played semi-pro ball for the Pulaski Counts in the early 1950s and later coached Little League baseball.

Not only was he an avid baseball player but, additionally, he loved everything related to the great outdoors. He was a hiker, fisherman, “canoer,” snow skier, golfer, gardener and beekeeper. Claude was employed for 37 years as an electrical engineer at Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

As a member of Memorial Baptist Church for over 65 years, he was a dedicated servant to the Lord. He served as chairman of the deacons, was a Sunday school teacher to Junior Boys and Senior Men, was involved in the church softball team and fulfilled numerous other roles within the church.

As a legacy to his family he leaves with them a wonderful example of a man of God who was full of love, gentleness, kindness, generosity, patience, humility and quiet strength. God lived within him and he served his Lord well.

The family is receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Seagle Funeral Home, 415 N. Jefferson Ave. Pulaski, Va. Visitation is Friday, March 6, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Memorial Baptist Church, 995 Peppers Ferry Road, Pulaski, Va. The funeral service immediately follows. Interment follows the service at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Baptist Church in memory of Mr. Yelton. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

