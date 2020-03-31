City of Refuge-Pulaski seeking donations

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Tough times pull people together. One local group is hoping to help those who may be in need at this time, but they need the help of the community to make it happen.

Joe Blankenship, who operates the Share Building on Dora Highway and the City of Refuge in Pulaski, and his wife Kelly have taken on the task of gathering and distributing food to those in need for many years. Now, he wants to keep that program going.

“We know that these are uncertain times for our country, but we can be encouraged that God is still in control and we have the promise that He will never leave or forsake us. We at City of Refuge Pulaski have a responsibility to bring Light, Hope and Transformation to Pulaski County,” Blankenship said. “We all know that Covid-19 is a great concern for our county and this Pandemic has brought loss of financial stability to many in our area through non-essential business closings. Kelly and I have prayed and talked about our responsibility at City of Refuge Pulaski and have peace that what needs to be done at this time in the ministry is focus on the Food Bank. Food is in high demand right now in our area as is across the country.”

Blankenship has distributed food boxes to those in need out of the Share Building for many years. He has always depended on volunteers and donations to reach his goals, but with the current situation requiring social distancing that can be a tough task.

“If we have ever needed your help and support, it is now! I realize that all of us are concerned for what the next few months hold, but if possible, we still need your donations, whether monetarily or through items,” he said.

Blankenship plans to be at the warehouse, located at 249 Dora Highway in Pulaski, Friday, March 27, from noon to 4 p.m. to accept donations.

“You can pull up to the garage door and someone will b there to get your items,” he explained. “You can also go on the City of Refuge Pulaski website at www.cityofrefugepc.org to make monetary donations, or you can mail them to 5308 Hatcher Road, Dublin, VA 24084.”

Once the donations are taken in they will be sorted and additional items will be purchased with any monetary donations received. Currently the goal is to collect nonperishable food items which include canned goods, macaroni and cheese, breakfast items, peanut butter and crackers. There is also a need for cleaning supplies, toilet paper, soaps and shampoo and toothpaste and tooth brushes. Another special need is baby wipes and any baby items needed for personal hygiene.

“Our plans currently are to be open Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon to give out food bags and other essential items that we have,” Blankenship said. “We will practice safety by asking our patrons to pull up to the garage door and our workers will be asked to wear masks and gloves. We will continue to do this while there is a need and our supplies last. We are all in this together!”

Written by: Editor on March 31, 2020.

Comments

comments