Chicago men held on drug fraud charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two Chicago men are facing multiple fraud charges after allegedly using fraudulent prescriptions to obtain narcotics.

Nikolas Elijah Clayborne, 24, and Angelo Dominick Victor, 28, were take into custody following a traffic stop on Route 11 in Pulaski County, according to Special Agent Chad Brown with the drug enforcement section of Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Brown said the arrest was the result of several days of investigation regarding four prescriptions for promethazine with codeine, which the two allegedly had obtained throughout Virginia Feb. 26. The men allegedly had the prescription medications in their possession at the time of their arrests.

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2020.

