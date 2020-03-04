Charges against Goldstein dropped

A DUI charge against a Radford doctor was dropped Wednesday after a recommendation from prosecutors in Montgomery County.

Dr. Stuart Hal Goldstein, 56, of Radford, was charged with driving under the influence by Christiansburg Police after his 2013 Audi allegedly struck Clarence Michael Hutchinson, 51, of Christiansburg. The incident occurred on North Franklin Street near Christiansburg Walmart at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

The prosecution asked to dismiss the charges against Goldstein due to a lack of evidence on the reckless driving and DUI charges.

At the scene, Goldstein was administered a field breathalyzer test, where he registered a .09. A short time later he was administered an official test at the Christiansburg Police Station, in which he registered a .06.

Attorney Jimmy Turk, who is representing Goldstein, claimed he has never seen someone charged with a DUI when their test was .06, which is below the legal limit.

Evidence shows that Goldstein was traveling at 19 miles per hour as he approached the stoplight the night of the accident. He had accelerated to 30 miles per hour, still well below the posted speed limit, when Hutchinson stepped out in front of the moving vehicle. Turk requested the blood alcohol limit from the medical records for Hutchinson from the night of the accident, which was listed as .27, over three times the legal limit.

Turk said it was unfortunate that Goldstein was charged with the DUI as it has cost him his job as a board-certified general surgeon.

