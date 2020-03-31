Cecil Andrew Sutphin

Cecil Andrew Sutphin, 89, of Dublin, Va., died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Virginia Veterans Care Center, Salem, Va.

He was the son of the late Walter Sutphin and Thelma Sutphin Hurst and was born May 26, 1930, in Floyd County, Va. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alma McPeak Sutphin; son, Dana Sutphin; brother, Wayne Sutphin, and sister, Linda Painter. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was retired from Klopman Mills as a mechanic.

Surviving are, sons, Lanford and Bettye Sutphin and Tim Sutphin; grandchildren, Mandye Kitts, Matthew Sutphin and Hunter Sutphin, and great-grandson, Cody Kitts.

Mr. Sutphin will be cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Daily Bread, Pulaski, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on March 31, 2020.

