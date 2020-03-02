Billie Jean McGlothlin Spraker

Billie Jean McGlothlin Spraker, 86, of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

She was born May 14, 1933, in Richlands, Va., and was the daughter of the late William F. and Effie Pearl Johnson McGlothlin. She is preceded in death by her husband and soul mate, Jack Davidson Spraker; sister, Ruby Meade, and nieces, Geraldine Meade and Bonnie Sue Metzger.

She is survived by her sons, Matt (Malena) Spraker, Mark (Wendi) Spraker; grandchildren, Jackie (Anthony) Willis, Brittany Peve, Mark Stephen Spraker and Ashley (James) Strand; great-grandchildren, Blaze Willis, Azlee Willis, Lacy Snider, Roen Snider and Mila Perkins, and nieces and nephews, Doug Meade, Joy (Ronnie) Harden and Nancy (James) Stuart.

Funeral services are Wednesday, March 4, 2 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial follows in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. Visitation is Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends from noon until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials are made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on March 2, 2020.

