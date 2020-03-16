Alleged car thief nabbed quickly

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man who allegedly stole a vehicle from Calfee Park Thursday apparently didn’t even make it out of town before getting caught.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said dispatchers received a call that an individual was seen getting into a vehicle and driving away from the park around 11:30 a.m. The caller followed the vehicle while still on the phone with the dispatcher, providing authorities the location of the suspect vehicle.

Town police officers converged on the location, stopping the vehicle and taking the suspect, Quentin W. Collins, 36, into custody at the intersection of Lee Highway and Memorial Drive. Roche said Collins was arrested without incident.

Collins is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

According to Roche, Collins is charged with grand larceny auto and driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

Written by: Editor on March 16, 2020.

Comments

comments