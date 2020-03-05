All 20th century Pulaski yearbooks now online

Ever wonder what somebody in your family looked like in high school? The best way to know about how someone appeared or what they were interested in when they were in high school is to find them in the school yearbook. Unfortunately, those tend to disappear over time and that information gets lost.

Until now, that is.

As of today, the Pulaski County Library has made Pulaski County High School yearbooks available for viewing online from the Class of 1978 to the Class of 2000.

To find a particular yearbook class, go to the Pulaski County Library System’s website at pclibs.org and find the tab that says Online Resources at the top of the page and click it. The next page will bring up a link to the Pulaski County Yearbook Archives. Click that and yearbooks dating back to 1921 will be made available for viewing.

A few years ago, the Pulaski County Library system asked the state to digitize all yearbooks for PCHS, Pulaski High School and Dublin High School all the way back to 1921. The Pulaski County Library system was the first in the state to take advantage of grant funding that paid for the costs of shipping, scanning and applying meta tags to the digitized yearbooks.

Due to copyright issues, the digitized version of the yearbooks only stretched back to the class of 1977. Since then, a lawyer hired by the Virginia State Library determined that yearbooks dating back to the graduating class of 2000, were eligible to be digitized and viewed online.

Just as they were the first to digitize yearbooks spanning from 1921 to 1977, the Pulaski County Library was the first in the state to take advantage of this easement of copyright and started digitizing and posting all 20th century high school yearbooks before any other county in the state. Grant funding provided by the Virginia State Library again paid for the processing costs of this online yearbook project.

As of now, the yearbooks for all 21 additional classes up to the year 2000 are available online for viewing. Moving forward, the library will add one class every year, as the 20-year copyright expires. So, in 2021, the year book for the class of 2001 will be available for viewing on the library’s website and so on.

To look up a particular person, simply go to the year that person graduated from PCHS, Pulaski High School or Dublin High School and click on the icon for that year. To find where that person is found in that year book, type the name of that person in the bubble with the magnifying glass icon at the top right of the page and click.

The character recognition software will then show the user where that individual can be seen in the yearbook by displaying balloon icons along a time line.

It’s easy and it’s free, so if you know someone who graduated at any time in the 20th century, go have a look and see who they used to be.

