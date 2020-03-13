PCPS release statement

A release has been issued by Pulaski County Public Schools.

Based on the order issued by Governor Northam, Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020.

Parents needing to pick up their child’s medications can do so at the school between 8:00-12:00 on Monday, March 16, 2020. School nurses will be on hand to assist.

Student learning packets can be picked up at each school’s office during business hours between 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 and 12:00 noon on Friday, March 20, 2020. Please contact your child’s school if you will not be able to pick up these packets and alternate arrangements will be made.

Pulaski County Public Schools will provide meals for anyone 18 years of age or younger on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during the school closure. Meal deliveries will begin on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Information for families to sign up for these meals will be made available on Monday, March 16, 2020. Please call your child’s school or the superintendent’s office at 540-994-2519 if you have questions about the issues outlined in this notice.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2020.

Comments

comments