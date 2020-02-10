Widgetized Section

Woodyard visits with Rotary

Courtesy Photo

Anthony Woodyard of Medi Home Healthcare was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Pulaski’s Feb. 5 meeting. Pictured is President Nichole Hair as she presents Anthony with a book that will be placed in his honor at the Pulaski Head Start.

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2020.

