William Cardwell Hager

William Cardwell Hager passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Born in Max Meadows, Va., April 20, 1928, he was the youngest of five children born to Thomas H. and Mary C. Hager.

He served in the Army Air Corps, attended VMI, and graduated with honors from VPI in 1951 with a degree in agricultural engineering. Following graduation, Bill worked at Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., and Lawrenceburg Electric System in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. In 1956, Bill and his family moved back to Virginia, where he worked for Appalachian Power Co., first in the Pulaski office, then the Christiansburg office from 1969 until his retirement in 1992.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Marilyn; an infant daughter; daughter, Kitty; one sister and three brothers.

He is survived by daughters, Marcie (Jeff) Worrell and Joan (Randy) Wolf, and son, Daniel (Carolyn) Hager; grandchildren, Sarah (Billy) Wagner, Mark Quesenberry, Brian Quesenberry, Major Joshua (Monique) Wolf, and Caitlin (Major Bryan) Jonas; great-grandchildren, Will, Jeremy, Olivia and Kason Wagner, Tristan, Veronica, Marilyn, Samantha, Benjamin and Josephine Wolf, and Eli, Levi, Abram and Sadie Jonas.

A memorial service, conducted by Blake Griffith, is being held Sunday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va. The family is receiving friends from 12:30 p.m. until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Potter Children’s Home and Family Ministries, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

