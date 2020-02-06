Weather causing issues throughout county

While the rain falling throughout the area is welcome by many, it is also causing issues for others as the ground saturated by several days of rain can hold no more.

Wednesday, officials from Appalachian Power at Claytor Lake Dam announced that they were monitoring the flow at the lake and were drawing the lake level down to 1,841 feet, approximately five feet below normal full pond level, to help prevent possible flooding there and downstream below the dam.

Pulaski County Public Schools announced early Thursday that schools were closing three hours early due to potential flooding in some areas of the county. Elementary and middle schools are scheduled to close at 12:05 and Pulaski County High School will close at 12:20 p.m.

Due to the early closure of schools, all Pulaski County Recreation Department games and activities scheduled for Thursday have also been canceled.

Other events and classes are also making changes to their schedules due to the potential flooding. Check with your organization or group for details on your events.

Drivers are reminded to avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water. Use caution and avoid downed tree and power lines and report any hazards or accidents to local law enforcement.

