Sunday afternoon saw the premier of the video “We Love Pulaski,” at the Pulaski Theatre on West Main Street. The video was created for Home and Garden TV to pitch the idea of making the Town of Pulaski the winner of their Home Town Makeover contest. By viewing the hundreds, perhaps thousands of video submissions featuring small towns, the producers at HGTV will select one town in the U.S.A. to makeover.

“Oh, we’re going to win,” said Robin Burdette. “Wait till you see this video.”

Burdette and Donna Travis of the Travis Team were the driving forces behind producing the “We Love Pulaski” video. To that end, Burdette and Travis organized a flash mob scene for the video, which was staged on West Main Street on the last Saturday of January. The flash mob drew hundreds of people who danced down West Main Street for numerous takes, so that videographer Mark Spraker could use the best footage to edit into a video.

In addition to the flash mob footage, Spraker, along with Travis, Burdette and others in their entourage, shot other locations around town to incorporate in their video. This was all done in a necessarily short amount of time because the deadline to submit the video was Friday, Feb. 7.

Putting together the video to everyone’s satisfaction proved to be somewhat of a challenge as Donna Travis explained.

“A group of four of us plus the videographer messaged each other on Facebook. He would post something and say, ‘OK, what do you think about this?’ and we’d say, ‘No cut that or what about this or I’d rather see more of this’ … and he would go back and change it. We just kept doing that all day Thursday.”

The video was finally completed but submitting the video within the all-important deadline proved to be another challenge.

“Thursday night, it wouldn’t let us upload the video,” Travis explained. “We got really scared. Finally, at midnight we all were texting and messaging each other and we decided to go to bed because there was nothing we can do.”

The next day they found that so many towns had submitted videos to HGTV that their website crashed. They were finally able to submit the We Love Pulaski video by using the Dropbox video storage system.

Though the Pulaski Theatre was not filled to capacity, several people came to see We Love Pulaski, which has a running time of four minutes, 12 seconds. Before the show, Donna Travis and Robin Burdette took the stage to talk about how the video was made and to thank others who were involved in the production.

To that end, Travis and Burdette invited Tracy Belcher, Jessica McKinney (video choreographer), Nicole Hair, Christina Day (The Southwest Times), Peggy White, Shannon Ainsley, Allison Hunter, Jordan Whitt, Shawn Utt, Mark and Mark Spraker (videographer) onstage to join them.

We Love Pulaski showed twice, eliciting thunderous applause each time.

Unsurprisingly, Pulaski Mayor David Clark was amongst those in attendance.

“I loved it,” said Clark. “I love seeing the whole town get together and do something. It just shows you the kind of people we have here and the resilience of this community. There’s a new energy in town and rightly so … nothing but promise for the future”

The We Love Pulaski video can now be seen on The Southwest Times Facebook page as well as the Facebook pages of Travis, Burdette and the Town of Pulaski.

“For this many citizens to be behind us and supporting our town … that’s what it takes to make it go,” said Mayor Clark.” We can do whatever we want at the town but if the citizens aren’t behind us and supporting our town, it’s not going anywhere. Here’s the proof that they’re supporting it and they want to see it come back too.”

As soon as the information becomes available, The Southwest Times will report on which town was chosen as the subject of HGTV’s Home Town Makeover.

