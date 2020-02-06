Wanda Lee Rigney Covey

Wanda Lee Rigney Covey of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in her home.

Born April 12, 1946, she is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Ray Rigney and Ethel Mitchell Rigney, and her brother-in-law, Ralph C. Hall.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Daniel Covey; her children, Tammy Lambert (Jeremy Lambert), Duane Covey (Patty Covey); her sister, Hilda Rigney Hall; grandchildren Jordanne, Lauren, Joshua, Chase, Amanda, Cara, Christopher and Jacob, and great-grandchildren, Emma, Sara, Jade, Nevaeh, Aden and Jackson.

Wanda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and the Lord and was dedicated to her church. She also made an impact on the many children she cared for in the days she operated a daycare, and she was loved by many.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Wanda Covey is being held at 1 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020 at Shiloh Christian Church, 3086 Lowmans Ferry Road, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Special thanks to Intrepid Hospice Team for their loving care.

Arrangements by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory, Radford, Va.

