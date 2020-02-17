VuhVanagon appeal moved to April

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’ll be at least mid-April before Pulaski finds out whether a November zoning conviction against Route 11 van business VuhVanagon LLC is upheld.

Business representatives were scheduled to appear in Pulaski County Circuit Court this coming Wednesday to appeal the lower court conviction, but court records show the case has been continued until Tax Day, April 15.

VuhVanagon LLC was convicted in Pulaski County General District Court of using land on Route 11 in a manner not permitted under the property’s zoning classification. The business was fined $1,000, but payment of the fine and any further action from the town is on hold pending an appeal.

Business owner Kevin Lindamood and the town entered into a Memorandum of Understanding last year that detailed what had to be done to bring VuhVanagon into compliance with zoning regulations. At that time, Lindamood acknowledged through a guilty plea that evidence was sufficient for a finding of guilt.

