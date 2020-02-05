Volvo layoff affects hundreds

By WILLIAM PAINE

Last summer, The Southwest Times reported that the Volvo Trucks assembly plant in Dublin was expected to significantly cut back on the labor force sometime around the end of the year. This has now come to pass, as layoffs that began in late January have resulted in the loss of 700 jobs at the plant.

The truck market is notoriously cyclical.

According to officials at Volvo, for the past two years the company has enjoyed an extremely high volume of sales but this year they expect the American truck market to decrease by 30%, which is equivalent to about 100,000 trucks. In addition, they expect one of Volvo’s core segments, the long-haul truck market, to represent a significant part of that reduction.

As is the case for most any manufacturing facility, when the need for a labor is reduced, the company adapts to the circumstances and cuts back on the workforce.

