Virginia Magdelaine Davis

Virginia Magdelaine Davis, age 84, of Little Creek in Bland County, Va., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

She was born Oct. 19, 1935, daughter of the late Timothy Logan Spencer and Emmie Rachel Payne Spencer. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James William Davis, and her second husband, Marvin Repass Davis, and brothers, Clinton Spencer, Elbert Spencer and Dewey Spencer.

Survivors include her son, Milton and wife Deborah Davis of Bland County, Va.; three grandchildren, Amber Burgess of Georgia, Shana and husband Jimmy Murrell of Georgia, and Milton Dale Davis, II of Wytheville, Va.; 10 great-grandchildren, Kirsten Burgess, Dakota Burgess, Alexis Murrell, Bailey Murrell and Cole Murrell, all of Georgia, Trinity Davis, Noah Davis, Alora Davis, Torionna Davis and Naraya Davis, all of Wytheville, Va.; four sisters, Elsie Arthur of Radford, Va., Elizabeth and husband Marvin Jones of Pulaski, Va., Susan Westmoreland of Salem, Va., and Linda Sykes of Tennessee, and two brothers, Herman Spencer of Tennessee, and Timothy Jr. and wife Maxine Spencer of Pulaski, Va.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Barnett Funeral Home, with Chaplain John Smith officiating. Interment follows in Hidden Valley Cemetery #2.

The family is receiving friends Friday, Feb. 14, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, Va., is serving the Davis family.

February 13, 2020.

