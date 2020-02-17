Uninvited visit brings felony charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Radford woman is facing felony charges in Pulaski County after allegedly making an uninvited visit to her ex-boyfriend’s home.

Harley Patricia Atwell, 25, was being held without bond Friday morning on felony charges of malicious wounding and burglary, and misdemeanor assault.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Atwell allegedly assaulted the ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend after entering his home uninvited Thursday. Atwell was arrested based on statements made by the alleged victims and assault evidence, said Major Daniel Johnson.

He said no weapons were involved in the incident and the alleged victims did not require medical treatment.

