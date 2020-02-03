Two charged in funeral-related burglary

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — Police say two Narrows residents burglarized a Radford home in January while its occupants were attending a funeral visitation.

Radford City Police Department arrested the alleged burglars, Jerry Allen Conley Jr. and Cheyenne Taylor Epling, Wednesday with assistance from Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Radford City press release, the burglary took place Jan. 21 in the 1000 block of Robertson Street. No only was the family that lives in the home at the funeral visitation, but neighbors were as well.

