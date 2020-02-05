Trump acquitted on both impeachment charges

By DAVID GRAVELY

For the third time in American history, an American President was impeached. That case went before the Senate and today the vote was taken. President Donald Trump was acquitted of both charges he was impeached for.

The vote on the first count, Abuse of Power, was almost a party-line vote. Republican Mitt Romney of Utah was the lone Republican to vote guilty on the Abuse of Power charge. All 45 Democrats voted guilty, 52 of the 53 Republicans voted not guilty and two Independents voted guilty. That brought the final vote to 48 guilties and 52 not guilty.

The second charge, which was for Obstruction of Congress, was voted along the same lines, with the exception that Romney voted not guilty on the second charge. During that vote all 45 Democrats voted guilty, all 53 Republicans voted not guilty and both Independents voted guilty. That brought the final vote to 47 guilties and 53 not guilty.

For President Trump to be found guilty and removed from office, two-thirds of the vote would have to have been guilty. That did not happen.

