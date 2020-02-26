Track earns All-Region honors, 8 state-bound

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County High School continued to find success in track and field this week, with 20 athletes earning All-Region 4D recognition and eight punching their ticket to the state meet March 2-3 at Roanoke College.

The Lady Cougars saw six athletes recognized with regional honors and two will advance to the state meet. Pulaski County finished fourth out of eight Region 4D teams at the meet with 58 points. Jefferson Forest finished first with 145.5 points. Blacksburg took second with 114.5. E.C. Glass was third with 114 points. Amherst County finished fifth with 47 points. Halifax County and Salem tied for sixth place with 34 points each. GW Danville was eighth with 18 points.

Kelsey Arnold was a leader for the Lady Cougars, placing in five events. She took first place in 55-meter hurdles and 55-meter dash, second place in the triple jump, fifth place in the long jump and eighth place in the 300-meter race.

Allyson Castle took seventh place in the 1,600-meter run and eighth place in the 1,000-meter race.

Madison Woolwine turned in a third-place performance in the 500-meter race. Presley Martin finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles. Hanna Walson took fourth place in the shot put. Caitlin Weil finished eighth in the 3,200-meter run.

Woolwine will run the 500-meter at the state meet. Arnold will compete in the triple jump and 55-meter hurdles.

For the Cougars, there were 14 athletes recognized as All-Region and six that will travel to the state meet. As a team, the Cougars finished fifth out of seven teams with 72 points. Blacksburg took first place with 155 points. Jefferson Forest finished second with 126. Salem was third with 79 and EC Glass was fourth with 74 points. Halifax County finished sixth with 39 points and Amherst County was seventh with 21 points.

The top performance of the day for the Cougars came in the 4 x 200-meter race, where the team of Armonte’ Hill-Lewis, John Lyman III, Quemaar Porter and Keyontae Kennedy earned a second-place finish.

Jake Akers earned a second-place finish in the shot put. Hill-Lewis also earned second place in the triple jump and fourth place in the long jump. JJ Gulley took third in the high jump.

Tristen Bowden turned in a fifth-place performance in the shot put. Clay Phillips finished eighth in the shot put. Jason Hall was eighth in the long jump. Brayden Smith took sixth place in the 55-meter hurdles. Lyman finished eighth in the 55-meter race.

Evan Hull took fourth in the 3,200-meter and fifth in the 1,600-meter race. Bryce Martin was seventh in the 500-meter race. Zach Fox took sixth in the 1,000-meter run. Porter was seventh in the 300-meter race. Wes King took sixth in the 3,200-meter run.

Six Cougar athletes will represent Pulaski County at the state meet. Jake Akers will compete in the shot put. JJ Gulley will take on the high jump competition. Armonte’ Hill-Lewis will compete in the triple jump and the team of Hill-Lewis, Lyman, Porter and Kennedy will compete in the 4 x 200-meter race.

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2020.

Comments

comments