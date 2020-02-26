Supervisors support plans to transform vacant school building

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors began this week’s meeting with County Clerk Ashley Edmonds and her mother Kim Edmonds giving a presentation honoring the life of Percy Casino Corbin in recognition of Black History Month.

Corbin was the first medical doctor of African American heritage to practice medicine in the town of Pulaski. Among his many accomplishments, Corbin was known to put significant effort into equalizing school facilities for black students in this area

Next, the board unanimously voted to recognize February 2020 as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and March 23 – March 27 as Healthy Relationships Week.

Potentially the most consequential action of the board meeting was the designation of the old Claremont Elementary School property as a “Revitalization Area.” This action allows the Economic Development Authority of Pulaski County, which owns the property, to implement a 50% real estate tax grant to Landmark Asset Services, which plans to transform the school into affordable housing units.

A representative of the Landmark Group, which is based in Winston Salem, North Carolina, gave the board a lengthy description of the many buildings that the company has turned into living spaces. Many of their successful past projects are in Virginia. The group specializes in renovating old school buildings and transforming them into apartments.

The plan for the Claremont property includes transforming the old school into one, two and three bedroom apartments. The school’s lunchroom would be converted into a communal space. Landmark also plans to build a modern three story building with a parking area on the south side of the property.

The 50% tax grant would extend for five years after construction is completed and is designed to act as an incentive for development. Providing that The Landmark Group can provide evidence of sufficient financing, the developers would attain the property free of cost. The representative for the Landmark Group estimates that bringing this project to fruition will cost upward of $10 million in investment by the company.

If this endeavor would prove to be successful, in five years’ time the county would receive its full share of property tax and the town of Pulaski would gain several residents. As it stands now, no taxes are collected from this property and the building is said to be in disrepair, with the condition of the roof being of special concern.

The board unanimously voted to designate the school as a revitalization area and thanked the Landmark Group for choosing Pulaski County for their project.

As had been requested by Second Amendment advocates Gary Hughes and Jody Pyles, the board reaffirmed their commitment to support the Pulaski County Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution. This was done because the resolution passed at the end of last year with a different set of board members.

During the citizen’s comments portion of the meeting, Pyles informed the board of the recent formation of the Pulaski County Home Guard. Pyles stressed that he was not asking permission to form the Home Guard, as this was the right of all citizens under the Constitutions of both the United States and Virginia, but that he was informing the board out of courtesy. Pyles said the Home Guard would be an organization formed to protect the rights of the citizenry but emphasized that the group would be ready and willing to help others in need.

Gary Hughes, author of Pulaski County’s Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, then addressed the board. Hughes stressed that, though the bill that would confiscate guns from the citizenry was recently defeated, it would likely come up again next year. Hughes went on to detail numerous unconstitutional bills that Virginia’s General Assembly was ready to pass and said the Pulaski Home Guard was set to peaceably but firmly oppose these laws.

Lastly, the supervisors designated Friday, March 27, 2020, as Pulaski County Proud Day, as the county was formed on that date 181 years ago. Citizens are encouraged to wear T-shirts with the Pulaski County Proud Logo March 27. The shirts cost $5 and are currently available for purchase at Martin’s Pharmacy, the Pulaski County Library and the YMCA.

