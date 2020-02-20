Streff recognized for Planning Commission service

At the Feb. 11, 2020, meeting of the Pulaski County Planning Commission, Dr. Fredrick “Fritz” Streff was recognized by fellow commission members and staff for his service to the citizens of Pulaski County.

Streff was presented with a trophy that honored him for his five years of service to the commission. In addition to his service on the Planning Commission, Dr. Streff has served on the Pulaski County Public Service Authority for seven years. He is well known for his service to the community, including his membership to the NRV Regional Commission’s Transportation Advisory Committee, the NRV Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board, the Pulaski Elks Lodge 1067 and his role at New River Community College as the Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Research.

“Dr. Streff was Chairman when I joined the Planning Commission. He took the time to help train me and I always appreciated that. He had a different perspective because he originally was from a metropolitan area. Fritz could always be counted on to give his opinion on any topic, and he often pointed out things that needed to be looked at. He did a great job,” said Al Smith, Chair of the Pulaski County Planning Commission.

Streff and his wife, Fran, reside on a historic family farm in the Draper Community. Their commitment to the Draper Community is well known with active participation in the Draper Park Initiative and efforst to assist with the historic designation of the Draper Historical District.

