william.paine@southwesttimes.com
Monday, Feb. 10, upward of 150 middle and high School students from the Pulaski County, Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Radford STEM programs toured the Volvo Truck assembly plant in Dublin.
The students and their teachers toured the plant’s 3D printing facilities, as well as the productions line and the robotics shop.
It was appropriate then that students from both Pulaski County middle schools and the high school robotics team, made the trip.
Alyssa Capretta, an eighth grader from Pulaski Middle School who is on the robotics team, was looking forward to her Volvo experience.
“I can’t wait to see everything,” said Capretta. “This is interesting and fun.”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login