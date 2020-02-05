Snowville Elementary competes in ‘Soup-er’ Bowl

By DAVID GRAVELY

Who has what it takes to be a champion? Even bigger … who wants to help out a great cause and earn either ice cream or pizza with a movie?

That was the question asked of students at Snowville Elementary School recently as they held a school competition to help gather needed supplies for the Dream Center, a division of the City of Refuge in Pulaski County. The Dream Center gathers food to fill boxes that are then distributed to those in need on the fourth Monday of each month. Fresh produce is also distributed every Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the location on Dora Highway in Pulaski.

“We were really excited to help such a great cause,” Snowville Principal Amy Shrewsbury said. “The students were really excited about it, but the teachers really got into the spirit of it as well. It was just a great effort by everyone to make this a successful event. We’re very proud of everyone involved and thank our PTO for helping us organize and make this event happen.”

Each class was given credit when students brought in items. Each canned food or boxed item of nonperishable food counted for one point. Food was checked to ensure it was still in date. Another big items that was needed, diapers, were also collected.

