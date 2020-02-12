Schools to register ‘K’ students

If you have a child eligible to attend kindergarten at a Pulaski County elementary school in the coming 2020-2021 school year, get ready to register the child.

The school system is holding kindergarten registration at each elementary school in March and early April.

The first registration session is being held 4-7 p.m. March 9 at Snowville Elementary School and for students who will attend that school.

Riverlawn is holding its registration March 10, while Critzer’s is March 16, Dublin’s March 23 and Pulaski Elementary’s is April 6. All are held 4-7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on February 12, 2020.

Comments

comments