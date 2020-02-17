School Bucks Challenge gives money to schools

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Late Thursday afternoon, administrators from every school in the county gathered at Food City in Pulaski to receive more than $4,500 in checks from the Food City School Bucks Challenge program.

In all, Food City has pledged $700,000 in contributions to thousands of schools in America. School allocations are based on the percentage of customer purchases assigned to each school through the Food City ValuCard. For every dollar spent, a designated school receives one point.

“Food City is committed to supporting the education of our youth,” said Steven C. Smith, President and CEO of Food City. “Since the program’s inception, we’ve awarded over $19,300,00 in much needed educational equipment and tools to more than 1000 participating area schools.”

The 2019/2020 School Bucks Challenge continues through May 5, 2020. To participate, simply link your Food City ValuCard to the school of your choice at the checkout counter or online at www.foodcity.com/schoolbucks.

For more information about the new Food City School Bucks Challenge contact your local school or Food City School Bucks Coordinator Lisa Johnson at (800) 232-0174 or visit foodcity.com.

