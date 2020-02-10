School Board lists capital improvement priorities

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County School Board held a budget work session Tuesday evening to consider capital improvements for the school system.

The 2020/2021 Capital Improvement project list for PCPS is listed in order of priority. The first two priorities for the school board involve long discussed improvements to the Pulaski County High School CTE Building.

First, the board wants to replace a main switch gear that serves the entire CTE building, which will allow for the construction of a new welding lab. This is estimated to cost three quarters of a million dollars.

In addition, Pulaski County Public Schools plans to convert the CTE building from electric to gas by installing two new boilers in the building, as well as installing a new two-pipe water loop system. The conversion from electric to gas heat is estimated to cost nearly one million dollars, but school officials believe that energy costs will be significantly reduced by making this transition.

The school boards is also looking to replace the roof over the band and choir rooms at PCHS. This section of roof has leaked periodically over the years and has been repaired on several occasions. Replacing the roof over the band/choir rooms is estimated to cost $400,000.

