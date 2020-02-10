Scholastic Art Show now at the FACNRV

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is again hosting regional recipients of the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. Presented by the nonprofit organization Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, the 97th Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is the longest-running and perhaps the most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades seven through 12.

This year, nearly 340,000 works of art and writing were submitted to more than 100 Affiliate Partners across the country. Students representing schools from Botetourt County to far Southwest Virginia submitted over 450 pieces to this regional competition. Eighty-two creative teens from Southwest Virginia received regional honors on over 150 different pieces.

To celebrate this year’s regional recipients, a reception and awards ceremony will be held at the Fine Arts Center at 21 West Main Street Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 till 4 p.m.

